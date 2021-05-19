DNA from ancient bones shows humans and Neandertals were regularly mixing genes by about 45,000 years ago.
Source: Europe’s ancient humans often hooked up with Neandertals | Science News for Students
I think many contemporary human beings still “hook up” (I hate that phrase) with Neanderthals… if the money’s alright!
These days Conservatives are turning their noses up at Liberals. I doubt there is any “DNA” that could survive 4500 years or the tech to know which part of the DNA is Human or not. I think its a bogus story. In one generation such a interbreeding would create a hybrid that couldn’t be undone. There is no way they have any of this information.
LikeLike
DNA has a half life of just over 500 years. so this claim of 45,000 years is total nonsense.
LikeLike