And today I’m reaping the fruits of my frugality!

Here’s an lp that I just finished listening to via Naxos Music Library – World, one of the apps I couldn’t get until I did the ‘operation’ outlined yesterday.

We’re lucky in Toronto. I harp about the taxes a lot, but we do get some pretty good services through the library. Not sure if it all balances out, say, with the US which has far lower taxes and probably the same number of freebies. But still, at least it’s there.

I am particularly good at letting my imagination roam when I listen to music. So today being a rather warm day, it wasn’t too hard to imagine that I was in Greece while listening to this tuneful new release (30 March 2021). I could just see the boats by the waters. Real Leonard Cohen style (he lived in Greece for a while).

Anyhow, this is just a quick shoutout to all my friends out there. We have to be creative to get through this pandemic in one piece… both physically and psychologically.

Fortunately, I’ve been somewhat hermetic for many years, so the change hasn’t been quite as pronounced as it probably has been for more ‘active’ folk.

Have a blessed Sunday!