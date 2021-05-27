Oh my, it seems we ‘uncultured’ Canadians (an ignorant stereotype) might be ahead of the game in terms of access to information. Perhaps because our country isn’t quite yet fully swamped by crime, we still have enough public monies to purchase some interesting online services through our public library. And yes, you can still get a job in Canada without being a kreaminal.

One of those outstanding services purchased through our civic tax dollars is Naxos Music Library – Jazz.

I thought the album cover for this CD looked interesting so gave it a try. It’s quite good. Nothing too innovative or creative but just solid jazz. At times I felt the artist was “overthinking” his melody lines like so many intellectual players do. “Oh, lets’ throw in that old Pat Metheny, Herbie Hancock, or Thelonius Monk riff and change it around just enough so we’re not sued!

I’m not saying that’s the case here. But it did seem to lean heavy on the past, which is fine. I do that too with my electronic music. The thing is, you want to come up with something new, a new song, a new melody. And as competent as this LP is, I didn’t hear anything too new or memorable. Just a lot of good, agreeable jazz with melodic phrasing that went in one ear and out the other.

Compare this to another South American band that I really admire, Azymuth. Azymuth borrows from several genres but comes up with some truly unforgettable melodies. I guess that’s partly why this new release by Brito isn’t listed on Google yet.

It’s good. But just another nice jazz lp.