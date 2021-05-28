Words Victorian-era Greek lexicon translated as ‘to wench’ or ‘do one’s need’ have been given much earthier new readings at Cambridge for modern students of classics

Source: English dictionary of ancient Greek ‘spares no blushes’ with fresh look at crudity | Books | The Guardian

Opinion:

I’m not sure this is a good development or simply going from one extreme to another. If you read on in the above-linked article, some of the new translations are downright vulgar. The question is, is this the translator or exactly how the original story or text was intended? (a lot of ancient Greek stories come to us from an oral tradition; only later were they amalgamated or synthesized into a textual format)

Myself, I think the current trend to be vulgar can be distasteful and sometimes offensive.