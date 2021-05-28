msea4ever

That’s an old Paul McCartney tune from way back. I think it was the Venus and Mars lp.

It sort of spells out how I’m feeling about another blog I do, which is fairly well known. It doesn’t get tons and tons of likes but has good Google rankings and overall web presence because, well, I guess I’m fairly good at that. My dad taught marketing and was the dean of business at a leading university, so although I’m not a business person directly, I must have picked up a little of his penchant for people-pleasing.

I just switched off the “likes” feature at that other blog. People can still comment. And I figure if they really have something to say, they can say it with more than a cheesy little “like.”

The problem with “likes” as I see it is that they make me feel like I have to…