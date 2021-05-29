Sarah Eaton said she’s seen increases in cheating at institutions from about 40 per cent to over 200 per cent, based on reports published by schools in Canada.

Source: The real devil behind rise in academic cheating during pandemic isn’t online learning: expert | National Post

Opinion:

What I find interesting and disappointing is how this article – and the general Canadian mindset – blames the students and gives potentially corrupt and even criminal professors a free pass.

If university is simply “a place where a professor gets a paycheck” and if students are there to learn, why wouldn’t some resort to cheating to try to get ahead?

I’m not saying it is right to do so. But if students are not dumb and (consciously or tacitly) learn from example, then they might just be doing the very same kind of thing that some of their sleazier professors might be doing.