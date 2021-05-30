No folks… I didn’t sell out… | Opinion


The thing is, my site isn’t a cover and I don’t get ‘magic money’ like so many seem to, so I need to innovate in trying to develop a site that will ultimately generate legitimate income.

Some may think I have sold out or that the new site is cold and impersonal. But actually, it’s more “me” than it has been in a long time.

However, to correct the misperception that all I am doing is reposting other people’s news stories, you will note the new link OPINION at the top menu. And if you click on that, you will also see that I have been busy offering my opinions even while posting the news.

I have always posted news stories like this. But it all used to go to Tumblr. I would spend long hours sifting through stories, finding good ones, only to have them drop down the black hole of Tumblr (that site never made the search engines).

So why shouldn’t I change things around?

 

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.