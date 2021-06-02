Source: Researcher describes how Amazon turns its employees into ‘automated machinery’

Opinion – Cut the crap and admit that we’re part of it:

Here’s a piece that sums up some academic research into the mechanization of workers by Amazon. The mechanization of people is not a new idea. Sociologists going back to Max Weber (1864-1920) have noticed – or asserted – that capitalism entails “rationalization,” as explained here:

Weber’s analysis of modern society centered on the concept of rationalization. A rational society is one built around logic and efficiency rather than morality or tradition. To Weber, capitalism is entirely rational. Although this leads to efficiency and merit-based success, it can have negative effects when taken to the extreme.¹

And even before that, European artists at the beginning of the industrial revolution expressed their dismay at how mankind’s machines and especially factories were polluting the countryside—atmospherically, visually and ethically.

The other side to the argument is that many of us rely on Amazon, especially during the pandemic. It’s the same thing with cheap tech components from China, burgers and fries from McDonalds or almost anything else where we choose that “good deal.” Many decry the human (or animal) aspect of certain production setups yet at the same time, continue to buy those goods and services (Green advocates who use copious amounts of jet fuel to give talks around the world also come to mind).

If Amazon fixes its mechanization problem, consumers should be prepared to pay more and probably to wait longer for fulfillment. That’s always the bottom line.

So I think we should cut the hypocrisy, admit there’s a problem and yet also be honest when we reinforce it, are a part of it.

I don’t think we have to go to an academic conference for that. To me, that would be a colossal waste of time and resources. But for academics, I guess conferences make them feel important. And maybe a small handful of criminal academics do “other things” while there.

You never know… academia would be a great cover for white-collar crime.

—

¹ https://courses.lumenlearning.com/alamo-sociology/chapter/reading-symbolic-interactionism/