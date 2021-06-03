Microsoft keeps hinting at a new version of Windows.

Source: Microsoft looks ready to launch Windows 11 – The Verge

Opinion:

Something to consider before buying a Windows 10 machine. Windows 10 might soon become the new Windows 7… no support.

Myself, I’ve moved to Linux entirely for now. Every now and then I go back to Windows 10, mostly when some app or driver doesn’t perform quite the way I want it to. But there are definite advantages to Linux. And once you get it, it does things Windows cannot—the most important being to run your old computer safe and fast.