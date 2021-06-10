Prosecutors asked court to brand Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption, network of regional offices ‘extremist’.

Source: Russian court bans Alexey Navalny groups, labels them ‘extremist’ | Russia News | Al Jazeera

Opinion:

“Get me a list of all his associates so I can hurt them.”

I can just hear the creepy guy behind the scenes calling up all his paltry stooges, demanding they compile a list of contacts, friends, family… anyone whom the victim of oppression associates with.

This is how these sad losers work.

Never able to make real friendships, enjoy genuine love or gain true authority, they use underhanded force and violence to get what they want.

Total losers. The whole lot.

And hey, I don’t even have to name them.

We all know who they are, da?