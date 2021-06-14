“Psycho-spiritual” paradigm shift towards a holistic mental resilience in an age of intellectual over-reliance.

Source: Is spirituality relevant in addressing mental health issues? | Astro Awani

Opinion:

The article suggests that outward fixes to our human problems are not enough. And I agree. However, part of the problem as I see it is that human beings are sluggish, slow creatures when it comes to spiritual development. It’s not like we read an article like the above-linked piece, and suddenly a light appears and we’re enlightened, pure souls!

No, in my opinion, some of us see some kind of spark or flicker behind the veil of worldly darkness and choose to pursue it or not. Even if we choose to pursue it our worldly desires, petty jealousies and simple ignorance can occlude the light.

To make things more complicated – is life ever simple? – in my own path I have not experienced just one “light” but countless lights of varied numinous character and quality.

How ironic that I tried to address this in a religious studies seminar at the doctoral level but the professor in charge became actively hostile to my project. Seems something was imprisoning this person in a place of darkness. Even though s/he knew I was bright and had something to say, s/he effectively shut the door on my academic career by changing their mind about supplying reference letters near postdoc scholarship deadlines.

I had been screwed, academically, and I knew it.

What was particularly upsetting was all the bureaucratic b.s. that followed my appeals for justice. This person had an iron grip on the system; that was painfully obvious. Just why, only God knows for sure.

I have tried to accept that and other unpleasant things that have happened over the years. But as I say, it’s a long, slow process.

The problem of theodicy – why a perfect God allows bad things to happen – has been looked at from various angles. I do believe that a greater good can come from evil and misfortune. But the rewards for enduring such evils might not always be instantly apparent.