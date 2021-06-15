Miroslav Nožina, Czech Republic: An Intersection of International Crime, Perspectives, No. 12 (summer 99), pp. 57-64

Opinion:

Not until fairly recently did scholarly publications in the humanities begin to appear on the topic of international espionage and crime.

It seemed that social analysts like Marxists, NeoMarxists, and even Postmoderns lived in this silly little bubble of their own imagination. Sure, they came up with clever ways of saying things – “The Gulf War Did Not Happen” (French: La Guerre du Golfe n’a pas eu lieu) and even provided some helpful insights about the dynamics of power-knowledge, the ‘medical gaze,’ and so on.

But rarely would a discussion about what’s going on in our world involve those desperate, cut-throat, and yet frighteningly cunning organized criminals who extend their reach all around the world and try to put a stranglehold on decent countries like Canada.

Even rarer would be a discussion about how these bad actors have actually infiltrated academia itself. In my view, academia is the perfect hideout for these politically dangerous and potentially violent rogues.

So while scholarly discourse about society is nice for abstract, elitist professors who like to charge ridiculous prices for their hardback books, it’s pretty useless if it doesn’t address what’s really happening in the world today.

The most effective way to fix society is to improve ourselves and also to identify those criminals who are hiding out with phony but seemingly ‘legitimate’ covers. They need to be tried fairly and if necessary, put behind bars.

That’s how we will bring about real social change. Not through fluffy or obscure sociological treatises or from bad actors using their knowledge of languages like Sanskrit, Mandarin, Greek and Hebrew to reinforce illegitimate covers.