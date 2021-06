A long time ago I did a tune called “Can you dig it?” with a similar bassline and Asian-style riff in the middle. I guess I was thinking of 70s cop shows and “Kung Fu” with Cain and Master Po… I’m not sure.

Here’s a reimagined version. Composed on LMMS and mastered in Reaper.

Nothing too brilliant. Just some echoes from the past. 🙂🙃🤩

I hope you like it! 🆗🆒🕶️