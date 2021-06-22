Why is Windows steadily losing market share?

Put simply, it’s insulting software. When I buy a lawnmower, I want something that cuts grass not something that constantly entices me to purchase more accessories.

Imagine you’re out cutting the lawn and your mower stops and emits an audio ad. Hey Mike, Don’t forget to check out our new ultra bag for all your cuttings! Your neighbors will love you for it. And dogs don’t like to poop on clean, well-kept grass!

You’d be upset and probably return the lawnmower for another one that didn’t blare ads at you in the middle of the job.

Yes, Windows has turned into one big, obnoxious ad for Microsoft products, many of which are not that great.

This extended MS ad slows down your computer and renders older ones virtually useless.

But there’s more.

Microsoft actually tries to give you an inferiority complex. Something is wrong with you if you don’t have this or that hardware or software.

It’s an old advertising trick.

Even when installing the operating system itself, Windows hits you over the head telling you that you need to sign into a Microsoft account for a complete setup.

It’s a lie.

All you have to do is resist the persuasion to connect to the web during setup (and sign in to Microsoft) by clicking on “I don’t have internet.”

I laughed when I first saw that.

It’s like saying, I’m a poor loser who doesn’t have internet. I go to the library with all my misfit, loser friends to surf the web.

I don’t have internet.

Cummon. It’s not even good English, as if to say you are an illiterate moron if you happen to be poor and cannot afford an internet connection at home.

Subtle perhaps. But definitely insulting. (And completely, I might add, at odds with how Bill Gates portrays himself in the media—i.e. the kindly philanthropist who wants to save the world.)

Why don’t the Microsoft brainiacs just say, “I prefer not to sign into a Microsoft account”?

I’ll tell you why.

Because they want you to feel inferior. And for them, buying into their products is the answer to your inferiority complex—a feeling of inferiority they are trying to create in you.

Again, this is a creepy old advertising trick that has been around for decades. Everything from radium, cocaine, tobacco and aluminum (for your underarms) has been peddled by making you feel wrong, inferior—a loser.

Next, if you want to make Google Chrome your default browser like most people do, Windows gives you a little hassle when trying to switch out of the Microsoft Edge browser.

After ignoring the pitch about how Edge is supposedly better, Windows give us the option, “Switch anyway.”

Anyway..?

One meaning of that word is “not considering other facts or conditions.” It could be used like this: I know smoking is bad for me but I smoke anyway.

Anyway implies some reckless person who ignores the facts. In this case, we foolishly ignore the ‘fact’ that Edge (supposedly) is a better browser when using Windows.

It’s insulting. And time-consuming too, to weed through all of Windows’ rubbishy ploys in order to get what we really want.

The way to get ahead in a free market economy is to make a great product. And no amount of cheap, hard sell will make people buy crummy products if they have a better alternative.

It’s as simple as that. And that is why Microsoft is losing market share.

Too much talk and not enough delivery.

Michael Clark, Ph.D. is a vintage computer enthusiast who enjoys learning about Linux operating systems. 🖥️