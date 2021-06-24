This is a 2019 A&E doc that focuses almost entirely on the creation of John and Yoko’s Imagine LP. The vintage footage of Lennon along with some leading studio musicians of the day should satisfy most aged hippies like myself who were mightily impressed by these figures as kids.

You gotta understand. The Beatles were bigger than Bieber, Drake, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Cardi B. combined. They had such tremendous influence in that era that their post-breakup trails were eagerly followed, almost like religious devotees desperately trying to find their lost prophet.

Various 70s stars filled the gap to some extent and the music moved on but really, when “the music died” as Don McLean sang, the world felt it big time. McLean was actually singing about Buddy Holly and other top musicians who passed on in a plane crash, but some fans in the 70s mistakenly thought it was about the death of the Beatles (We didn’t have Wikipedia back then…).

Maybe on some level, it could be both or for that matter, about any great cultural movement that inevitably reaches its conclusion.

I liked a lot about this film. As a bedroom musician, it was inspiring to see how Lennon’s songs didn’t come out perfect right away. Versions leading up to the final studio masters were pretty messy and anything but professional. But Lennon worked at it and knew how to make the most of his some might say modest vocal abilities. Perhaps his confidence and impeccable timing helped. I’m not sure. But the finished product of a song like “Imagine” is miles away from the preliminary sketches (what aspiring musicians once called the “bedroom tracks”).

As a student of psychology and religion, I was particularly impressed by Lennon’s treatment of a Vietnam war vet whom we would probably now say was suffering from PTSD. The vet pursued Lennon to the point of meeting him at his palatial home in the UK. The poor guy believed that Lennon was writing about him or at least, about ‘certain’ people, to which Lennon said he just created myths based on what mattered to him on a particular day. His songs, Lennon said, were directed to anyone who wanted to hear, not to any particular person.

What struck me here was Lennon’s maturity and compassion as he gently and patiently talked with the borderline paranoid war vet. But not only that. Lennon asked him if he was hungry and had him in for something to eat. They all sat at the table and looked pretty relaxed.

I wonder how many borderline paranoid individuals could be better helped that way instead of being pumped up with powerful drugs?

Perhaps this little vignette shows that Lennon really meant it when he sang, “Power to the People.”

Check out this film if possible. Currently available on Netflix Canada and probably elsewhere around the world.