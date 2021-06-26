Have you seen the news about the Tour de France?

A fan holds out a sign that gets in the way.

A cyclist swats at it and in the process wipes out.

Many others follow in a huge pileup.

Check out Twitter for the best videos:

And in the meantime, since it’s Saturday and I’m tired of talking about spies and other creeps, I thought I’d take it easy and post one of my favorite childhood songs.

The Five Man Electrical Band – a Canadian band – was the very first LP I ever bought. My copy didn’t have this hit on it, but I liked it just the same. 🙂

This is a song for real hippies… not fakes.