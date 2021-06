Last night I saw a BBC documentary about the stars. The part about red giants and how our Earth will be consumed by the sun in about 5 billion years was quite inspiring. I began working on this and just finished now.

I hope you enjoy it!

Vocal – Travelers now boarding at gate 7. Please have your ticket ready. If you have not purchased a ticket please refrain from trying to board. Thank you for your cooperation. May God be with you.