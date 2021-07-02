Yesterday was Canada Day, formerly Dominion Day. I could hear fireworks out my window but didn’t hang a flag. I might have done that once or twice in the past but on the whole, I’m happy to just quietly live in Canada without making a lot of noise.

This year’s Canada Day was complicated by the upsetting discovery of countless graves at schools for Indigenous children. Trudeau said we need to be real and accept our past. And I agree but would add that the same prescription should apply to Indigenous peoples too.

As one conservative politician put it, no aspect of history stands up to close scrutiny. In other words, atrocities have been committed by just about any group of people on this planet. And a quick web search suggests that Indigenous peoples were not mythic saints, as the current narrative tends to portray them. They were people, often at war with other groups and not infrequently holding grudges and taking revenge on their enemies – to include torture and apparently killing enemies’ children who were not adopted – so that women, especially, would feel better for their losses in battle.

For some groups, getting a scalp was a sign of entering manhood. Today, fundamentalist religious persons may think it is evil for a young woman or man to celebrate and psychologically confirm their sexual adulthood by having unmarried sex upon entering puberty. But I think going out to get a scalp is a far more egregious act.

So if Canadians of European descent are to take a hard look at themselves, I think it’s only the mature and adult thing for all the peoples of Canada to do the same. To give Indigenous peoples a free pass as if they were living as harmonious saints in North America is just wrong. It’s bad history and places blame solely on Europeans when really, all of humanity is flawed.

When we collectively accept this, we might all work together to make our planet a better place. But until that time, we will continue to project our own unsavory tendencies onto others—which basically will get us nowhere and simply perpetuate the violence.