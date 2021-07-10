This morning I awoke and was not in the mood for the whirring of my computer. Maybe because it’s summer and sunny outside, I just wanted a back-to-nature feeling. So I did what I used to do as a kid when I spent entire summers immersed in nature.

I flipped open a book – yes that old-style, recyclable data storage unit that uses ink, paper and solar energy – and started reading.

It’s a book I’ve been enjoying for a few weeks now. One of those dusty old works that nobody cares for anymore. It’s too good. The public tends to like flashy trash with inane content and writing style (just look at the Very Short Introductions by Oxford, for instance).

Nope. This book has been stashed away deep in the reference stacks at our Public Library. So I’m glad I shelled out a couple of bucks at the used bookstore to pick it up.

This quote from the Greek Heraclitus (circa 535 – 475 BCE) has a spiritual, metaphorical meaning for me in many ways. I’ve talked about the idea of spiritual pollution before at Earthpages. It’s not a new idea although it’s not something you see in the daily news.

Might this quote mean something to you?

I tried to explore this idea at the grad. level but unfortunately one weirdo professor who indicated that they understood what I was saying shut me down anyhow.

Why would someone who gives you an “A” in their course and clearly understands your argument about subtle forms of knowledge, information and insight shut you down?

Something to hide, perhaps?

Afraid I’d pick up on what they were doing and spill the beans?

Or was it even more complicated than that?

From my experience, life usually is…