Basically, I am trying to activate Windows XP on an old IBM laptop that was given to me. I had no problems in the past but this time around it seems to be stuck on an error message when I try to activate online.

This sorta ticks me off. Once again, Mr. Gates and the Crew claim to be concerned about the environment but are too cheap to keep their Windows XP activation servers running?

Either that or I activated it on too many different – now dead – computers, not knowing that the more recent activation would not cancel out the previous.

My scanner and printer are both keyed for Windows XP, so I’d really like to solve this (other than reinstalling Windows XP every 30 days…).

If anyone has any suggestions, don’t hesitate to comment.

I plan to keep the laptop offline once activated, so please don’t lecture me about security issues… 🙂 We already get enough of that condescending messaging from Microsoft!