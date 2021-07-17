Since that first wave, there has been mounting evidence that COVID-19 is spread primarily through the air in tiny particles, called aerosols, that are expelled when a person talks, coughs or sneezes. However, much of Ontario’s broad public health guidance has remained focused on precautions, such as distancing and hand-washing, meant to curb transmission of a virus that spreads through heavy droplets at close range. Critics say this guidance is outdated, and dangerous for many of those working on the front lines in the country’s hardest-hit province.

Source: Ontario health guidance downplays aerosol spread of COVID-19. Critics say this puts lives at risk | CBC News

Opinion:

And yes, I just said this a few days ago… https://epages.wordpress.com/2021/07/15/1-or-2-metres-should-canada-change-its-covid-19-distancing-guidelines-opinion/