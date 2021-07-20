I got my second dose of an mRNA vaccine the other day. As I wrote at earthpages.org, the side effects were more pronounced this time. However, I feel a touch more confident getting essentials a bit earlier than 2 or 3 a.m. Last night my favorite shopping store extended its closing hour to 11 p.m. It used to be 24 hours but since the pandemic the store has been closing much earlier.
This shot was taken around 10:45 p.m. After 10:30 p.m. my happy shopping hour begins, and it felt really good to get back into this store after a year and a half’s absence. The people who work there are the salt of the earth. Not that they are not at the 24 hours place where I also go. But the selection at the latter leaves something to be desired.
Before this, I gave my Mom some Swiss Rolls. They’re a preferred dessert because I can serve her these without touching them. They’re individually wrapped so I just drop them onto the plate from the packaging.
After she had finished I noticed this peculiar pattern left behind on the cardboard backing. Now, I don’t want to turn into one of those “I saw Jesus in a Cornflake” people. But this did look sort of biblical or religious to me.
What do you think? Should I call it “Master and Disciple”?
Hahah – that is fun to see the figures left from the Swiss roll – really cool
And when my son was little he loved these Swiss rolls – but would never eat them now (just processed sugar and not a life giving food)
Open to debate. Sometimes health gurus who follow all the latest ‘organic’ advice die young before the rest of us who follow our own instinct and soul. 🙂
Well I agree with that but sugar suppresses the immune system and if we really understood how sugar negatively pulls from health- we would not be so quick to gobble up sugar on a daily basis-
And anyone with auto immune disorders or for those who just want to improve health – we can help immune function by reducing the “yummies” – especially on a daily basis
You seem to have latched on to one particular perspective. So many laypersons and scientists do this. That’s why I often say that some doctors are good at memorizing textbooks but not always so great at thinking—especially holistically.
Now consider this. Eating sugar can be a simple way to raise your spirits and ward off depression. Depression also has been cited as something that compromises the immune system.
So I say… listen to and consider what everyone says but think for yourself and do what feels right for you. 🙂
