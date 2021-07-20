I got my second dose of an mRNA vaccine the other day. As I wrote at earthpages.org, the side effects were more pronounced this time. However, I feel a touch more confident getting essentials a bit earlier than 2 or 3 a.m. Last night my favorite shopping store extended its closing hour to 11 p.m. It used to be 24 hours but since the pandemic the store has been closing much earlier.

This shot was taken around 10:45 p.m. After 10:30 p.m. my happy shopping hour begins, and it felt really good to get back into this store after a year and a half’s absence. The people who work there are the salt of the earth. Not that they are not at the 24 hours place where I also go. But the selection at the latter leaves something to be desired.

Before this, I gave my Mom some Swiss Rolls. They’re a preferred dessert because I can serve her these without touching them. They’re individually wrapped so I just drop them onto the plate from the packaging.

After she had finished I noticed this peculiar pattern left behind on the cardboard backing. Now, I don’t want to turn into one of those “I saw Jesus in a Cornflake” people. But this did look sort of biblical or religious to me.

What do you think? Should I call it “Master and Disciple”?

