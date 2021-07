Here’s a podcast based on the story posted earlier about the Canadian Spy Agency warning universities about the possibility of hostiles within.

I have been working on the soundtrack for this for a few weeks. I considered putting shortwave radio over it but thought, hey, that’s been done before with My Life in the Bush of Ghosts.

When I recorded this podcast today I was delighted to see that the vocal duration was perfect for the background music.

Both are originals. I hope you enjoy!