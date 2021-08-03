Never give up!

I was out cutting the grass the other day and by mistake broke this tiger lily. So I brought it inside, cut it, and gave it some plant food.

At first, the orange flowers were completely closed, and I wasn’t sure if they would open indoors or not. Storebought flowers sometimes come partially unopened and usually open, but this was ‘in the wild,’ so I didn’t know.

This morning I see it’s coming along nicely. So glad I didn’t chuck it in the recycle bin!

Note – This was written yesterday. Something kept me from posting it. I guess I just wanted a break from the internet. When I post stuff sometimes I believe I can ‘feel’ your reaction.

The blessing and curse of being intuitive, perhaps. 🙂