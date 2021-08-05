This was taken yesterday. I took my mom out for a drive in the city before the rush hour traffic built up. This park was almost entirely abandoned. The photo doesn’t really capture the scale of the space as it is zoomed to the max.

Driving here sometimes reminds me of the 1970s, when Toronto was just modernizing big time but still had lots of room to breathe. Now it’s a crowded mess. But with the pandemic, a bit of the old feeling came back in a modern, new light.

This view isn’t the downtown but rather an outlying business district near to where I live.

The song lyrics are from one of my all-time favorite tunes.

I realize Neil Young has a “whiny” voice but there’s something distinctly Canadian about him, even if he has sold out and moved to the US like most other famous Canadians. I would take Neil Young over Bob Dylan any day. But then, I’m Canadian!