Well, it’s binge-worthy television time, and Netflix’s algorithms seem pretty good at finding just enough stuff I like to keep me from discontinuing our subscription. The price was quite reasonable for a while until Mr. Trudeau slapped on a digital media streaming tax, as if Canada and Canadians really need more taxes.

But then again, I guess Trudeau needs the money to impress his pals and play the role of ‘global savior’ when nobody but himself really gives a damn about his public image.

That may seem like a digression but it’s not. The AMC series Halt and Catch Fire although fiction is based on reality and portrays scenes and events so realistic, they surely reflect what’s really going on in this world. Umm… make that in America during the early 1980s.

Although Canada has played a role in the tech revolution (e.g. BlackBerry, Canadarm), on the whole, you can really see the difference between a country taxed through the nose (Canada) and one left to innovate within a less restrictive, sink or swim environment (USA).

The desire to “make it” is so strong in the US or at least, it was in the 1980s. This was the era where the hippies of the 70s became “yuppies” (young urban professionals) in the 80s.

Halt and Catch Fire dishes out some fine performances, a pretty hip cast, and a solid storyline with an abundance of unforeseen twists and turns. About the only thing you can expect is that something bad is going to happen to Cardiff Electric—that is, professional sabotage either from within or without.

By season two, where I am now, the techies finally make it. It’s interesting to see how the characters evolve as they move into yet another phase of their lives.

It’s also nice, on a purely technical note, to watch a show that actually fills the entire screen. I’m not sure why. Maybe it’s an AMC thing or perhaps more about the dominant screen size when the series aired in the US (2014-17).

I’m enjoying this. But I’m a bit of a computer geek myself. I often joke that the place where I lived should be called “Mike’s House of Computers.” I also live on Cardiff Rd. and my surname, like the Cardiff Electric engineer (Gordon Clark) and his techie wife (Donna Clark), is also Clark.

This funny coincidence came the very same day I posted a piece about Carl Jung (who coined the term synchronicity which my PhD thesis addresses) at Earthpages. My choice of watching Halt and Catch Fire was pretty random. I just scrolled through Netflix until something caught my eye. And there is was, for me a synchronicity about to happen.

Weird or what? as Shatner would say.

Fact is, I’m pretty used to odd coincidences like this happening. At times I even wondered if life is played out on something like a huge DVD in the heavens and we just have the illusion of free will. I don’t believe that now but I do believe in providence.

Providence means God knows how things will work out but also gives us free will in our timestream. And, as a friend of mine once suggested, if we make choice B instead of choice A, we still might encounter a whole new series of synchronicities. So apparent “signs” don’t really mean too much, other than that they do seem to occur from time to time.

Far too many madmen and women IMO perceive synchronicities and then assume that they are special or the messiah. This to me is most likely a sign of unresolved psychological issues – and perhaps possession by an evil spiritual power – and nothing else.

Forgive me if I wax metaphysical here. Halt and Catch Fire has been thought-provoking because it portrays a period in my life filled with unique challenges and victories.

I bought my first PC around 1985. My grades improved with the ability to juggle words on a screen instead of scratching them out and literally cutting and pasting on paper.

Probably not all readers can remember that far back. But those who can and with any interest in tech might enjoy this series.

It offers a glimpse into the world of business and the art of making compromises instead of pursuing an endless dream.

In 1974 the German band Kraftwerk released this album, Although entirely analog, it portrays a futuristic world in which there is no going back.