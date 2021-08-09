Okay, so I’ve been working my way through a pretty good series called Halt and Catch Fire. Now nearing the end of Season 2, I’m still enjoying it but more like a book that you just want to get through. It’s good enough to keep going but not quite stellar.

One thing that turned me on this – as in turned me off – was an insulting joke about seniors having to use incontinence products. This actually is a pretty common joke among the younger crowd. And sure, I’m willing to cut them a little slack because they are young. But for an adult executive in AMC (and Netflix for that matter) to let that kind of vile disrespect and abuse pass by unnoticed is unacceptable.

Question – Why is it okay to ridicule some individuals and groups but not others?

If someone dissed most minority groups today, my how the flak would fly. But seniors? Hey, that’s okay. They’re just old, damaged goods who don’t have much spending power.

Obviously, I do not feel that way. But it seems to be how some individuals in Western society do feel. And it’s wrong. Not only wrong but stupid. Anyone who cannot recognize the value and beauty of seniors is bound for a reckoning, somewhere down the line.

So yes, it irks me when certain politically correct groups are treated with kid gloves but seniors, for the most part, are handled with a sledgehammer.

It’s time to recognize and change that.

Now!