SpaceX is reportedly partnering with Canadian tech startup Geometric Energy Corporation to launch a billboard into orbit around Earth.

Source: SpaceX Launching Satellite to Display Billboard Ads in Space

Opinion:

We’ve desecrated this planet, why not move on to space?

When I first saw this story – or something similar to it several years ago – I was outraged. Nowadays, I’ve become somewhat disillusioned. Disillusioned doesn’t mean depressed. I simply mean it as the word says. No more illusions… in this case about mankind upholding the sanctity of nature and by extension, space.

For a while now, I’ve felt that Elon Musk’s subjecting a monkey to his neuralink experiments is unethical. And now he wants to exploit space?

How clever of him to pull on a relatively small Canadian company to do his bidding. Catch the eager ones in an economically hungry country to carry out the morally questionable work.

The articles I looked at are unclear as to whether Space X ads will be visible to the naked eye or simply streamed through YouTube. But it is clear that some astronomers are not happy with the sheer volume of satellites Musk has launched.

If we do happen to see ads from space, this is a travesty. Looking into the night sky is one of my most inspiring activities. If that is debauched by ‘Victor Frankensteins’ like Musk and others who surely will follow, what will we have left?

Prayer?

Even prayer won’t make garish Coke and Pepsi signs disappear from our beloved night sky.