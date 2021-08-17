In ancient Roman religion, Juno is a complex deity with a variety of epithets.

The sister and wife of Jupiter, Juno generally presides over the state but more specifically guards and rules women throughout their lives.

Juno also guides and protects female warriors. She is the Roman counterpart to the Greek Hera.

Today, Juno is the name for the most important Canadian music awards, as “Grammy” is to the American music awards.

The ceremonies kicked off with a performance by Justin Bieber singing Somebody from his new album Justice. It was his first appearance at the show since he and Drake played a rendition of Baby at the 2010 Juno Awards. But, like The Weeknd, the singer did not make an appearance to accept his Juno for pop album of the year. (CBC)

Juno is also the name for an unmanned NASA trip to Jupiter.

The Juno mission is currently celebrating 10 years of success, sending back valuable data and more recently, infra-red photos of Ganymede, a moon of Jupiter.

Altogether, Juno is just another example of how incredibly influential ancient Greek and Roman culture has been in today’s world.

While some say the Greeks were the artists and thinkers while the Romans were the fighters and bridge-builders, this is a gross simplification.

As the top right illustration* shows, the Romans had their own unique style and for that matter, anyone who sees a roman bridge or archway as pure utilitarianism and not as art needs to look again.

