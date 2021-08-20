A new study shows volunteer editors nominate women’s pages on Wikipedia for deletion at a higher rate than men’s pages. CBC’s Manjula Selvarajah looks at why that happens and why it matters.

Opinion:

Back in the 80s Toronto was a pretty vibrant place. In the spring and summertime, I worked as an outdoor gardener for the City of Toronto to pay my way through school in the fall and winter seasons. Although I won a few small scholarships for undergraduate work, they were like icing, nay sprinkles on the icing of the cake… a cake my family and I had to pay for. The bigger scholarships came with grad studies, where my family didn’t contribute to my studies but me, myself and I did.

Working on the street with my hot and heavy steel-toed work boots, I remember the scene depicted in this video. It was an optimistic time. The economy was good. With a few smarts and initiative, one could get a decent summer job without too much trouble. And yes, as the words of this song suggest, things were really changing for the better on the human rights front.

The song goes

Rise up, rise up… spirit’s time has come… women’s time has come… everyone’s time has come.

It’s an “All Lives Matter” inspirational which I wholeheartedly agree with. The emphasis on women is entirely justified as even today a bias against women still lingers like a bad smell you just can’t clean out of the freezer.

What was in the freezer that made it smell so bad in the first place? 😲

Can we really be objective?

The answer is most surely NO. But we can do our best to consider everyone along with alternative, minority perspectives. We may still end up with a biased view but at least we are more aware of what we are rejecting or minimizing in ‘importance’ or ‘value.’

How about Wikipedia? Are women being fairly considered and then deleted? Or is male bias permeating the website?

[A study] found that women make up only 19 percent of all profiles, but account for a quarter of page-deletion recommendations. (CBC)

I use Wikipedia a lot but have always said it is far from objective.

At Earthpages, I embrace subjectivity because personally, I think it’s a bit of a fraud to pretend we can be fully objective.

There might be moments where divine revelation guides us the right way. But after that, all our human biases creep back in, coloring pretty much everything we think, say and do.

And I don’t care if it’s the Pope, a prophet or a madperson, that same dynamic arguably applies to all.