I enjoyed hearing Carlos Santana play last night during the NYC concert. He’s still got it and unlike other past greats whom I once adored (say, Earth, Wind, and Fire), he genuinely connected with me on some level.

Like the late guitarist B. B. King, Santana is not lightning-fast but from his tone, phrasing and vibrato, you can tell it’s him right away.

That’s a real artist. All the best singers and instrumentalists are instantly identifiable because they’re true individuals.

So when the concert was cut short Carlos went on the CNN set. It was a surprising interview. I’m glad someone else ‘taped’ it because, hey, I wanted to talk about it here.

At first, I was pleasantly surprised when Santana, in response to a question about his appearance at Woodstock, talked about space and time being relative. I thought that was cool. Something you don’t see on mainstream TV too often!

However, after a short while, I felt he was falling into the role of what I call “playing guru” and I began to get a bit bored. More interesting to me was how Anderson and the woman host handled him. Carlos seemed to be stuck on one psychological “channel” if you will, while the other two quickly switched channels to accommodate him.

So who’s more advanced? The one stuck on the one channel or the ones who can adapt to several channels?

The whole scene reminded me of myself when I was younger. To tell the truth, I was stuck on an “India = spirituality” channel for a couple of years in my youth. Looking back, I reflect with some embarrassment on how those more versatile than myself dealt with me, say at a party or a small social gathering.

These days, I’ve moved on and believe that spirituality takes many forms. It’s not just one guy or gal in front of a “thirsty” audience dispensing the spiritual goods. It’s a total scene. Everyone has a connection to God. And we all have a different role to play in God’s creation.

So although I did enjoy Santana’s guitar work, I’m thinking maybe he should stick with the music and leave the pontificating to the Pope!