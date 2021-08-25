Too many American Christians are approaching this pandemic as if the only thing that matters is their so-called “personal freedoms.” I hate to make too […]

Source: The Bible Clearly Says: Put Others First (Even During a Pandemic) | Matthew Distefano

Opinion (A word about cherry-picking):

Put others first but delete their comments and don’t listen to their viewpoint if they happen to disagree with you?

Hmm. Sounds pretty shaky to me.

When I first saw this article listed in my RSS feeds I thought, Oh, another fundamentalist Christian cherry-picking from the Bible to support their particular belief. And in a sense I was right. Because the Bible includes the New and Old Testaments outlining countless incidents of not only putting others behind you – “Let the dead bury the dead” – but of actually declaring war on and killing them.

Oops. I guess the author of this piece forgot that.

Further to a simple content analysis of the Bible, we need to consider contextual influences that likely contributed to the stories. Daniel in the Lion’s Den, for instance, is arguably a tale that partly reflects Jewish feelings and ideals about living in exile and captivity.

Daniel leaves us with more historical questions than answers:

It is generally accepted that the Book of Daniel originated as a collection of folktales among the Babylonian diaspora, the Jewish community living in Babylon and Mesopotamia, in the Persian and Hellenistic periods (5th to 2nd centuries BC). Chapters 4–6, which include the tale of Daniel in the lions’ den, may belong to the earliest stage, as these differ quite markedly in the oldest texts. Although the entire book is traditionally ascribed to Daniel the seer, the tales of chapters 1–6, including the story of the lion’s den, are the voice of an anonymous narrator (except for chapter 4 which is in the form of a letter from king Nebuchadnezzar). It is possible that the name of Daniel was chosen for the hero because of his reputation as a wise seer in Hebrew tradition. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_in_the_lions…)

For more on the lack of detail:

Much of the critical unbelief in relation to the book of Daniel is based on what is claimed to be a palpable historical error, for it is claimed that history allows no room for such a person by this name. The alleged error is another important argument used to prove a second-century date for Daniel at which the true facts of four hundred years before would be obscure. The problem has attracted scholars who continue to write entire books discussing the questions involved. (https://bible.org/seriespage/6-daniel-lions-den)

This is but one example of countless biblical stories we could critically analyze.

Not to say that the Bible is a book of bunk. I don’t believe that. It is entirely possible that God knowingly oversees its entire production and thus the Good Book’s human, political and mythic factors are merely part of its overall wisdom and pastoral value.

Not too many cynical Bible scholars will consider that point of view.

However, to cherry-pick what we like and ignore or censor passages we don’t like seems too superficial and individualistic—that is, too personal to make broad proclamations as we see in the above article.

Cherry-picking may speak to me on Tuesday but not on Thursday. And it likely won’t speak to you on any day.

When I attended Catholic Mass before the pandemic a priest would often emphasize some aspect of the Bible in the homily at the expense of other, conflicting passages. Maybe that’s what the Vatican told them to say for that day or perhaps it was just the particular priest’s vision. I never knew for sure (unless I happened to visit two different parishes on the same day and heard the same pastoral theme repeated in the homily). Regardless, I almost always came up with counterexamples from the Bible, itself. Some other verse or verses would pop into my head suggesting the exact opposite of what the priest was saying.

Now, I don’t want to be too cynical. I do believe God is love. But as one of the Nights Templars says in the TV series Knighfall, inside we have a black wolf and a white wolf, and we need to know when to feed each.

Should that scare us or is it just being honest?

Bible studies and commentaries that are not integrative are expressions, I would say, of minds that are not fully integrated.

True, none of us are perfectly integrated. But we can certainly try, n’est-ce pas?

—

* Note – Cartoon at top is my addition and has nothing to do with the linked article. An image is only part of a linked article when it appears above the “Source” link.