Hey guys, this is partly based on the two previous posts I wrote today but with a lot of ad-lib in the podcast. I hope you can understand it. There’s more Canadian dialect than usual but I think most listenders can get it.

I didn’t use an external preamp today as mine was buzzing like crazy. So the mic is just pugged into the PC and then normalized/compressed/EQ’d and limited later. Sound people should know what that means!

Enjoy and feel free to comment. Silence is deadly. Especially with these topics.