I wrote “The Disease” back in the days before I had internet. I was relatively poor, living off savings that I had acquired by living frugally off my Ph.D. scholarship. While other people blew their money on trips, I saved because, well, that’s just the way I am. Save for a rainy day so you’re not totally up the creek without a paddle when things don’t go the way you want.

Things indeed didn’t go the way I wanted but my martyrdom, if you will, was what some folks call a “white martyrdom.” You live but the people who screwed you make sure you’ll never live the way you hoped for. I personally hold one individual responsible—a dishonorable scoundrel who came to Canada from a communist country. But this is not the place for my story.

Much worse than a white martyrdom is a so-called “red martyrdom.” That’s when you just die for no fair reason. And that’s what happened twenty years ago today.

This poem was written around 1997-1999. I can’t remember exactly. I just remember sitting in my old apartment with my antiquated laptop, unconnected to any internet, and writing this almost entirely stream-of-consciousness verse.

While typing, I noticed just how spooky the lines were getting (rotting sky…all are doomed to die) and didn’t really know why.

I almost deleted the darker verses but decided to leave things unchanged for the sake of artistic integrity.

Was I foreseeing 9/11? Or was I talking about the dark forces behind the person who screwed me? Maybe both are connected. You never know.

The Disease

I’ve watched it grow

I’ve seen it sow

true minds into despair

souls of sorrow

ladened deep

burning horrid stares

I’ve seen it work

at lightning speed

to destroy mankind’s seed

through the air

it does its deed

this is its only care

sans partiality

sans decency

Yes, this is “the disease”

You over there!

you believe you’re clear

of this melancholy breeze?

Well let me tell you

if you please

it’s a fatal,

dreadful siege

For once contracted

once enacted

you’ll go on normally

“it’s okay”

“I’m just fine”

“yes, I think I am still free”

But then, alas!

the grippe is tightened

beyond all points of ease

and shipwrecked sailors on the sea of life

all drown

irrevocably

Yes I’ve seen this blight

‘cross this land

and winds are blowing high

no apple pie nor starlit nights

will save this rotting sky

all is darkened

all are dead

all are doomed to die

Lance it fast while time remains

avoid a fearsome plight

destroy this curse

and rest assured

your mark is

for the

light

Cast it out and let us pray

“Lord give us back our sight”

Cast it out to guarantee,

Truth shall conquer might



The Disease © Michael Clark 1997 to present. All rights reserved.