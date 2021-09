‘It can be quite advantageous for criminal groups who benefit from the fact that law enforcement and the media rarely think of women as high-ranking members…

Source: Latin Americas powerful drug queens emerge from shadows | Toronto Sun

Opinion:

Sadly one of the byproducts of women’s liberation is that many now feel free to be just as odious as men have often been.

However, as the old Chinese proverb cautions – Two wrongs don’t make a right.