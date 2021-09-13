Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album makes a spectacular debut atop the Billboard 200 chart with the biggest week for any album in over a year.

Source: Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 | Billboard

Opinion:

I had to go out shopping the other night. Now that we’re moving into colder temperatures I can see myself doing the late-night thing again, as I did before vaccines became available. Too many “breakthrough” cases for my liking.

One 24/7 store I go to is just past Drake’s place in Toronto. So I often peek in and try to see if there’s any action. Usually, I just see lots of vehicles, security lights, and a huge courtyard leading up to the front door, which itself is obscured by shrubbery. But then, was that the right place, I ask? Seems some folks know the exact address and others don’t.

It doesn’t matter. The whole area is obscenely affluent – If you ever do go into a rich folk’s home you might be amazed at how tacky the furnishings are! – and a little bit heavy.

And then I go into all sorts of thoughts about worldly vs. spiritual poverty and wealth.

I’m not sure I buy into the idea that the poor are necessarily spiritual and the rich are forever worldly. That seems like a gross biblical simplification. Let’s not forget that much of the Bible is arguably ancient people taking their grudges out on rival groups they dislike. Read the part about Jesus insulting the Canaanite woman if you don’t believe me. Jesus in the New Testament story calls the Canaanite woman and her people “dogs.”

21 Leaving that place, Jesus withdrew to the region of Tyre and Sidon. 22 A Canaanite woman from that vicinity came to him, crying out, “Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly.”

23 Jesus did not answer a word. So his disciples came to him and urged him, “Send her away, for she keeps crying out after us.”

24 He answered, “I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel.”

25 The woman came and knelt before him. “Lord, help me!” she said.

26 He replied, “It is not right to take the children’s bread and toss it to the dogs.”

27 “Yes it is, Lord,” she said. “Even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their master’s table.”

28 Then Jesus said to her, “Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted.” And her daughter was healed at that moment.

Was that Jesus talking or just some nasty Christian writer with a massive chip on their shoulder?*

I tend to think the latter. But like Drake’s address… I can’t be sure. 😁

* Christian theologians try to dress this up as a “lesson” about having great faith. But another way of looking at it is as an abusive head trip. Jesus could be seen as saying, “Since you suck up my racist insults, I’ll help you. Way to go!”