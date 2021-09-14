The cause of the humanities’ current crisis is far older than critics of postmodern relativism allow—and more baked into the heart of the modern American university. In fact, one must look back to very creation of the American universities in the late nineteenth century to see why their triumph precipitated the marginalization of the modern humanities. The scientizing of our higher education amounts to the root of the problem, and without a deep-seated revolt against this process, the humanities will continue to wither.

Source: Scientism, the coronavirus, and the death of the humanities | OUPblog

Opinion:

I just tweeted about this but forgot one thing trying to squeeze my thoughts into the Twitter window.

Can you guess what it is?