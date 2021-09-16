Madness 95 – Ιεράπετρα, Αγιος Νικόλαος, Σητεια . Παίζει επιτυχίες, ανεβάζει όλα τα hot.Διαφήμιση στο ραδιόφωνο, Διαφήμιση στο ίντερνετ.

Source: Madness 95 – Home | Listen

Okay folks. Here’s the deal. I’m sitting here at 4:22 a.m. It’s a magic hour that ends at the crack of dawn. Magic because it’s quiet and yes, spiritual. I can’t hear the daytime sounds of the city. Just quiet. And the music.

I often play around with new software at this hour. And right now I’m trying out the very international Linux radio tuner called “Shortwave.” I realize not everyone runs Linux, so I thought I’d start a new series at Earthpages where I share some of the cooler stations I discover through Shortwave.

Madness 95 does have ads. But the cultural exploration is worth it. Reminds me a bit of when I lived in India and became totally fascinated with Hindi and Bengali pop. But this is Greece. I guess? One never really knows how much a radio station represents the people unless they actually go there. Sadly, I’ve never been to Greece in person. But I’ll get there somehow, in this life or more likely, the next.

Hope you find this as interesting and alternative as I do.