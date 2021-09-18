Former officers discuss covert program to train unit in the paranormal.

The above article goes back to 2009. Although an old story, it still applies today, as I argue below.

Although an old story, it still applies today, as I argue below.

Imagine how exasperating it could be if you were harmed by and continued to inwardly sense someone consumed by evil yet very few others could appreciate what you saw. Even worse, imagine that those warped and wretched souls you perceived tried to make it seem like you were just imagining what you experienced.

That’s how some decent, bona fide psychics and super-intuitive must feel, I would think. Like those woman athletes who suffered outrageous abuse by their team doctor, nobody believed them and if they did, the Powers That Be mishandled their allegations instead of openly investigating.

One way researchers have tried to overcome the personal and societal hazards of dark intuitives, if you will, is through a scientific investigation of the so-called paranormal. However, some maintain that phenomena like super-intuition and psi follow their own logic and not necessarily that of a controlled experimental design–so mostly insignificant results should be no surprise.

Today, the debate continues and some highly intuitive rogues doing bad things most likely continue to get away with their corrosive activity to the detriment of all.