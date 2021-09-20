Opinion:

When this news first hit, CNN initially played up the party line that the torched vehicle contained explosives. Later, an entirely different take was given on FOX News, which said the vehicle contained water bottles being transported by humanitarian workers.

The bottom line is that seven kids were killed along with three adults. And as BBC reports, they were just ordinary civilians.

What went thru my mind was how the entire story is being handled with kid gloves under the Biden administration. But can you imagine what the media would have said if this atrocity took place during the Trump era?

“He’s a madman. He’s reckless and irresponsible.” But with Biden, it’s just a “tragic mistake.”

Why does Biden get a free pass? He is the Commander in Chief, after all.

Ultimately it’s on him.