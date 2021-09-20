Disclosure comes two years after privacy-busting flaw was discovered

Source: VPN users unmasked by zero-day vulnerability in Virgin Media routers | The Daily Swig

Opinion:

Myself, I would never purchase a VPN. If I am doing private searches on the web and wish to guard against the possibility of low-level malcontents illegally learning about me and my loved ones’ private lives, I use TOR.

TOR is free and seems to work great. It not only helps folks like me who are concerned about web privacy but it also allows people in oppressive countries like China and Iran to reach out to the rest of the world.

However, if you happen to be using a VPN… you shouldn’t be surprised if someone blew your cover! 😂