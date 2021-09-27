Q – What do you ‘get’ every day at Earthpages?
A – Admittedly biased but definitely uncompromised news, entertainment and opinion. That means I don’t just say things because I get a paycheck for doing so. I say things because I believe in and am willing to stand behind what I am saying.
Don’t forget! If you want to learn why I’m using a certain tagline, just go to:
About >> About the Site Tagline
in the top menu.
This new feature is one way I hope to keep Earthpages fresh, fun and understandable!
Also, you can see our archived taglines.
Thanks,
MC