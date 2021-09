Just My Stuff

Yesterday I needed to go to St. Clair and Yonge in midtown Toronto and walked by the old junior high I attended way back. It looked antiquated today. And small. However, the mural caught my eye, stirring up some distant childhood memory.

Is that a man and woman? A boy and a girl? If so, I wonder how that would fly in todayโ€™s โ€˜anything goesโ€™ culture?