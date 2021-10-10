This closely follows a blog post I made a few days ago. I decided to return to the “robo speech” podcast because the tech is improving very fast.

Using the excellent program Balabolka I am able to save my spoken transcript and edit the resultant sound file in my Digital Audio Workstation. Before this, everything was done automatically and the intro music often was much louder than the text itself. I tried to fix that here, along with some fine edits that make the “robot speech” more intelligible.

So this is really a mix of man and machine!

You can follow along here: https://epages.wordpress.com/2021/10/06/ancient-rome-juvenals-insights-were-anything-but-juvenile/