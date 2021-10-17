It’s pretty rare that a song makes my eyes begin to tear up. I think the last time was when Elton John released “The One,” a very digital-sounding 90s comeback CD and single, released well after his analog zenith in the 70s.

Admittedly, for the beginning of this video I was thinking, Get on with the music… we don’t need the play-acting…

But when Adele first hit that ladder melody that’s when it hit me. Wow. No mystery why she’s so big.

What a voice! It reaches right into your guts and just makes you react. If you like it that is.

I did!