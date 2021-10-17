I got so bored watching streaming TV. It’s like all the shows are the same, with slightly different plotlines and actors. So I did something I haven’t done in a long time. I went for a walk with the exclusive purpose of taking pics. It was actually late Saturday night but who’s counting. It’s now Sunday morning as I post this.

The city looked small and boring. But I did see this little shoe repair.

The camera is a 20-megapixel SONY that I gave my Mom a few years ago. We’ve hardly used it so I thought I’d try it out instead of my phone or my Canon 12-megapixel, which is probably a better camera, even though less megapix.

The SONY distorted the scene like crazy. So I applied corrections with the GIMP, which I find more versatile than Photoshop Elements, if not Photoshop proper, which I haven’t had access to for a long time…