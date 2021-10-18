Climate change is fast becoming the new crisis, now that Covid is settling down somewhat in many countries.

However, some wonder if climate change is a real crisis or something we just need to adapt to.

Myself, I think it’s probably a bit of both.

When the ozone layer was under siege, scientists alerted us, compelling society and industry to ban CFCs and the damage apparently began to reverse itself.

Some challenge the veracity of this positive, healing change to the ozone layer, but the official narrative is that human intervention prevented disaster.

One thing is for certain: The ozone layer and Earth’s climate have never been entirely stable.

The Earth is not like a piece of finalized software or for that matter, hardware that can never be upgraded. The Earth has always been a dynamic planet, just like the Earth’s inhabitants.

Georges-Louis Leclerc, Comte de Buffon was well aware of this fact. In 1779 he wrote his Epochs of Nature (Des Époques de la nature) as a kind of follow-up or supplement to his very successful and literally massive work, Histoire Naturelle.

The following quote leaped out at me this morning (in white area):

Nature has been found in different states. The surface of the Earth has taken different forms in succession; even the heavens have changed, and all the objects in the physical world are, like those of the moral world, caught up in a continual process of successive variations. ~ Buffon, Epochs of Nature, 1779 in The Discovery of Time by Stephen Toulmin and June Goodfield: Chicago, p. 145, 1982. (First sentence translated by MWC.)

How interesting that this prodigious Enlightenment thinker was talking about the very same kinds of things we are talking about today!

I’ll have more to say on The Count in the future, especially with regard to his view of ‘New World degeneracy.’ But for now, I just wanted to share my discovery.🙂