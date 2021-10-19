I had to go out today and after my appointment decided I’d do a little food shopping since I was potentially already ‘all messed up’ with the virus. I tend to do errands in bunches to minimize risk. On getting home, I usually shower and change my clothes.

Paranoid or smart?

Well, I and my loved ones are still alive, so I tend to think the latter.😉

Anyhow, the rear parking lot behind the supermarket, where all the trucks come in, presented this interesting scene. I must admit, I am indebted to Marina Kanavaki and especially her outstanding video and stills in The beat of the rain.

I was thinking of that while taking this.

It works better on black. Click on image for fullsize.