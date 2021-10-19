One thing’s for certain in this life. Change is constant. Hmmm. Sounds like a bit of a paradox, doesn’t it?

I believe the ancient Greek Heraclitus touched on that idea. But this podcast is about another great wisdom tradition—that of ancient China.

This is a “robo” podast. This time it was created entirely on Linux. I hope the voice is clear to you. I can make most of it out… but then, I wrote the dang thing, didn’t I? 😄

Follow along here, with more details, illustrations, and links: https://epages.wordpress.com/2021/10/12/the-chinese-i-ching-great-book-of-changes-then-and-now/