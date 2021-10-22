Little update to this… Last night I heard this tune for the first time on my dad’s radio. It didn’t sound nearly as impressive without the video. So unlike Dua Lipa, I like the video version of this better than just the song!
* * *
It’s pretty rare that a song makes my eyes begin to tear up. I think the last time was when Elton John released “The One,” a very digital-sounding 90s comeback CD and single, released well after his zenith in the analog 70s.
Admittedly, for the beginning of this video I was thinking, Get on with the music… we don’t need the play-acting…
But when Adele first hit that ladder melody that’s when it hit me. Wow. No mystery why she’s so big.
What a voice! It reaches right into your guts and just makes you react. If you like it that is.
I did!
Edit – style fix
released well after his analog zenith in the 70s.
changed to
released well after his zenith in the analog 70s.
(knew something was wrong with that sentence but my mind just wasn’t computing the answer at the time. This happens quite often. Good thing I’m not a TV news writer!!! )
